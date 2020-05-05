Rosh Pina school closed after 3 teachers contact with coronavirus patient
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MAY 5, 2020 09:14
An elementary school in Rosh Pina was closed on Tuesday after three teachers entered quarantine after coming into contact with a person infected with the novel coronavirus, according to Haaretz.
The school is closed "until further notice," said Rosh Pina Mayor Moti Hatiel to Haaretz. Hatiel and a number of other city officials will enter quarantine as well as they were in a meeting with the teachers.
