The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Russia accuses US of flouting Open Skies Treaty

By REUTERS  
MAY 22, 2020 20:12
Russia denied on Friday a US accusation that it had repeatedly violated the Open Skies treaty, which allows unarmed surveillance flights over member countries, and said it was Washington that had flouted the terms of the pact.
Washington said on Thursday it would pull out of the 35-nation treaty within six months, the Trump administration's latest move to withdraw from a major global accord.
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Washington had not cited any facts to back up its accusation. He described what he said were US violations of the treaty as "flagrant" and promised to provide detailed evidence of them to other signatory nations.
"We will spend more time having dialog with these countries to show... with slides, with booklets, why the United States is lying in its claim that Russia is violating the Open Skies treaty, why the US itself is violating this treaty, and what way forward Russia is offering," Ryabkov said.
The disagreement between the two nuclear powers sours the atmosphere at a time when Washington is considering whether to agree to extend the 2010 New START accord, which imposes the last remaining limits on US and Russian deployments of strategic nuclear arms.
The New START treaty expires in February.
Ryabkov said Washington's proposed withdrawal from the Open Skies treaty mirrored the US decision to pull out of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia in August 2019.
"The collapse of that agreement, in many ways key to strategic stability, was another phase in the Americans' dismantling of the international security architecture," said Ryabkov.
His colleague, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, earlier said Russia intends to fully comply with all its obligations under the Open Skies treaty despite the US move.
South America is a new COVID'epicenter', African deaths still low - WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 08:30 PM
UK to impose 14-day quarantine for international arrivals from June 8
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 08:07 PM
Palestinian officer found to be suspect in attempted terror attack
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/22/2020 07:51 PM
Tankers carrying Iranian fuel approach the Caribbean -data
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:54 PM
Libya's Tripoli government retakes more areas of capital
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:51 PM
Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 56 to 28,628 on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:50 PM
Khashoggi family forgive killers, opening way to legal reprieve
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:47 PM
Canada 'concerned' about the situation in Hong Kong, calls for dialog
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:31 PM
Biden says US should lead world in condemning China over Hong Kong action
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 05:51 PM
US sanctions two top Nicaraguan officials -Treasury Department website
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 05:33 PM
Putin urges more testing as Russia's coronavirus death toll climbs
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 04:54 PM
UK coronavirus death toll rises 351 to 36,393
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 04:10 PM
US condemns China's "disastrous proposal" to control Hong Kong -Pompeo
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 03:47 PM
Spain eases Madrid lockdown, letting outdoor dining resume
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 03:43 PM
UK expects China to respect Hong Kong's autonomy, PM's spokesman says
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 03:34 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by