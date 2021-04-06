The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Russia and US discussed situation in south-eastern Ukraine - TASS

By REUTERS  
APRIL 6, 2021 08:55
Russian and US representatives have discussed the situation in south-eastern Ukraine, the TASS news agency quoted Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Tuesday.
On Monday, Ryabkov said that Russia was in high-level contact with the United States about tensions over Ukraine and dismissed fears of a Russian military buildup even as it vowed to respond to new Ukrainian sanctions.
There has been a recent spike in violence in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region where Kyiv's troops have battled Russian-backed separatist forces in a conflict it estimates has killed 14,000 people since 2014.
IDF thwarts attempted ramming attack in West Bank
Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says in video he is under house arrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 07:40 AM
Jordan's Prince Hamza signs letter declaring support for the king
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 07:39 AM
Border Police evacuate outpost built in memory of Ahuvia Sandak
US arrests two on terror watchlist who tried to cross border from Mexico
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/05/2021 11:46 PM
Dozens protest autopsy of student who drowned
Coronavirus cabinet extends tests for those entering Israel
Dozens of dolphins wash up dead on Ghana beaches
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/05/2021 10:45 PM
'Joint List would have recommended Lapid had New Hope done so too'
US expects 'difficult' Iran talks, sees no early breakthrough
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/05/2021 08:49 PM
Iraqi protesters block entrance to oil refinery, cause fuel sh
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/05/2021 08:18 PM
Pfizer says working on new COVID-19 vaccine supply deal to Israel
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/05/2021 06:45 PM
Netanyahu says trial is an attempt at a 'judicial coup'
Jailed Kremlin critic says he has fever, some inmates may have TB
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/05/2021 05:54 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,452 students, 112 teachers infected
