Russia applies for registration of COVID-19 vaccine in Europe

Russia's sovereign wealth fund has filed for registration of Sputnik V in the European Union and expects it to be reviewed in February, the official account promoting the COVID-19 vaccine tweeted on Wednesday.

The Sputnik V and European Medical Agency (EMA) teams held a scientific review of the vaccine on Tuesday, the Sputnik V account said, adding the EMA will take a decision on the authorization of the vaccine based on the reviews. (https://bit.ly/39OQZDR)

The vaccine has already been approved in Argentina, Belarus, Serbia and other countries.