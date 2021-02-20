The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Russia approves its third COVID-19 vaccine - PM

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 20, 2021 08:53
Russia on Saturday approved a third coronavirus vaccine for domestic use, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on state TV.
The first 120,000 doses, labeled CoviVac and produced by the Chumakov Centre in St. Petersburg, will be released for domestic use in March, he added. 
Russian court rejects Kremlin critic Navalny's appeal against jail term
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2021 11:27 AM
Saudi Arabia to invest more than $20 bln in its military industry
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2021 09:39 AM
US administers 59.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2021 12:52 AM
Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2021 12:26 AM
Pfizer supplied 40 million COVID vaccine doses to United States - CEO
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2021 10:41 PM
Jury indicts nine Oath Keepers for alleged role in storming US Capitol
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2021 10:24 PM
US House Democrats advance $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2021 10:16 PM
Some 65,000 Israelis did not quarantine due to technical issue - report
Gun shots fired from passing vehicle in Kiryat Arba - report
US begins processing asylum seekers as Biden unwinds Trump program
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2021 09:57 PM
White House says US not inviting Russia to G7
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2021 08:45 PM
Hundreds protest violence in Arab sector, march to Umm al-Fahm station
UAE says Dubai princess being cared for at home as UN expresses concern
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2021 07:17 PM
Marilyn Manson under Investigation by LA County for alleged domestic abuse
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2021 07:04 PM
UK's Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2021 06:32 PM
