The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia, China support summit of permanent UN Security Council members

Russia and China, whose relations with the West are under increasing strain, made the call for a UN summit in a joint statement after talks between the two countries' foreign ministers

By REUTERS  
MARCH 23, 2021 09:57
UNSC 224 88 (photo credit: AP [file])
UNSC 224 88
(photo credit: AP [file])
Russia and China said on Tuesday they wanted a summit of permanent members of the UN Security Council amid what they called heightened political turbulence, with Moscow saying they believed the United States was acting in a destructive way.
The two allies, whose relations with the West are under increasing strain, made the call for a UN summit in a joint statement after talks between the two countries' foreign ministers.
"At a time of increasing global political turbulence, a summit of the permanent members of the UN Security Council is particularly necessary to establish direct dialogue about ways to resolve humankind's common problems in the interests of maintaining global stability," the statement, published on the Russian foreign ministry's website, said.
Moscow has long been unilaterally pushing for such a summit.
The statement did not mention the United States by name. But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was cited by the TASS news agency as telling a news conference after talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that Moscow and Washington were both unhappy with US behavior.
Washington, TASS cited him as saying, was relying on Cold war-era military and political alliances to try to destroy international legal architecture.
Both countries' ties with Washington are strained.
US and Chinese officials on Friday concluded what Washington called "tough and direct" talks in Alaska, while Russia's ambassador is back in Moscow for talks after US President Joe Biden said he believed President Vladimir Putin was a killer.
Kicking off his two-day China trip on Monday, Lavrov issued a call for Moscow and Beijing to reduce their dependence on the US dollar.
Tuesday's joint statement urged other countries to refrain from interfering in the domestic affairs of Russia and China.
Lavrov said Russia and China regarded European and Western sanctions as unacceptable.
On Monday, the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on a handful of Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.
Russia too is braced for a new round of US sanctions over what Washington says was its meddling in the 2020 US presidential election, which Moscow denies.
Lavrov, according to TASS, also took a swipe at the European Union, accusing Brussels of destroying Russia-EU ties and saying that Moscow only has relations with individual EU nations now.


Tags European Union United Nations United States Russia China
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

For the survival of our political future: Go and vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Election reforms have increased representation but killed functionality - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel has a disease: Fragmentation. Fix it by going out to vote - opinion

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Israel Elections: Fourth time's the charm? - comment

 By DAVID BRINN

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by