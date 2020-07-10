The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Russia defends anti-viral drug as COVID-19 death toll passes 11,000

By REUTERS  
JULY 10, 2020 16:46
MOSCOW - Russia moved to defend its Avifavir anti-viral drug on Friday following an inconclusive clinical trial in Japan that tested it against COVID-19 and as the country's total death toll from the infection surpassed 11,000.
Russia is gradually lifting coronavirus-related restrictions, in place since March and set to reduce its gross domestic product by up to 6% this year, despite recording thousands of new cases daily.
After re-opening sport facilities and restaurants, Moscow now aims to open doors to cinemas from Aug 1 as it continues trials of a number of anti-viral drugs against COVID-19 at home.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is leading the race with its anti-viral drug Avifavir, sending a first batch of 100,000 treatment courses to 35 Russian regions and Belarus last month, with plans to produce more in July.
Avifavir, known generically as favipiravir, was first developed in the late 1990s by a Japanese company later bought by Fujifilm. There is no vaccine for COVID-19 for now.
A Fujita Health University researcher Yohei Doi, after completing trials on 89 patients across Japan, said on Friday that Tokyo's version of favipiravir, Avigan, yielded inconclusive results as a treatment of COVID-19.
Although patients given the drug early in the trial showed more improvement than those who got delayed doses, the results did not reach statistical significance, he said.
Russia's ChemRar, Avifavir's manufacturer and an RDIF partner, said on Friday that trials completed in Japan were 'preliminary' and did not allow a final conclusion to be drawn about how effective favipiravir and favipiravir-based drugs are.
Andrey Ivashenko, ChemRar's board chairman, said in a statement that Avifavir has the most impact when used on early and mid-coronavirus stages but has less impact if taken later.
Over 700 people took part in ChemRar-led trials, he said, and the company was in talks with Fujifilm to share results of Russia-based trials as well as on possible collaboration on the drug.
On Friday, Russia's coronavirus crisis response centre reported 6,635 new cases, down from a mid-May peak of nearly 12,000 and bringing its nationwide tally of infections to 713,936, the world's fourth highest caseload.
The death toll now stands at 11,017 and 489,068 people have recovered, it said. 


Tags Russia Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
MK calls on haredi MKs to quit Knesset until COVID-19 lockdowns are over
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 05:23 PM
Mexican president thanks Trump for not mentioning border wall at summit
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 05:12 PM
463 IDF service members and civilian employees diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 04:53 PM
Police arrest 45-year-old from Tel Aviv suspected of rape - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 04:29 PM
iPhone users around the world report technical issues
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 04:07 PM
Fire breaks out at Kibbutz Snir in northern Israel - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 03:46 PM
Nir Barkat to enter quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 03:02 PM
Knesset to discuss cancelling rent payments during coronavirus period
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 12:27 PM
Advisor to MK Orna Barbivai tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 11:02 AM
Coronavirus: 16,651 active cases in Israel, increase of 1,464 in last day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 09:31 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 395 to 198,178 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 05:54 AM
US coronavirus cases rise by record 60,565 in single day
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 04:43 AM
China reports 4 new coronavirus cases in mainland
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 03:38 AM
Mexico posts record 7,280 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 03:23 AM
Venezuelan socialist party leader Diosdado Cabello positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 01:48 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by