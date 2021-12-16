The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Russia floats idea of rapid security talks, new Biden-Putin call

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2021 13:22
Russia said on Thursday it was ready to send a government negotiator "at any moment" to start talks with the United States on the security guarantees it is seeking in order to defuse the crisis over Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also said presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, who held a two-hour video call on Dec. 7, could speak again before New Year, though nothing firm had been agreed.
Peskov said deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov would "be ready to fly at any moment to any neutral country" to start talks.
Ukraine and the United States say Russia has moved more than 90,000 troops within reach of the Ukrainian border and may be poised to invade, which Moscow denies.
Russia says it feels threatened by growing ties between NATO and Ukraine, which wants to join the alliance, and the possibility of NATO missiles being deployed against it on Ukrainian soil.
Asked about the possibility of talks between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Peskov repeated Moscow's position that it was unclear what the agenda for any such discussion would be.
He said Russia's security proposals, which were handed to U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried in Moscow on Wednesday, consisted of two draft documents, which he described as a treaty and an agreement.
He declined to discuss the content, telling reporters they would find out "in time."
Russia's foreign ministry last week pointed to the likely thrust of the proposals when it said NATO should rescind a 2008 commitment to Ukraine and Georgia that they would one day become members, and promise not to deploy weapons in countries bordering Russia that could threaten its security.
Moscow also called for the renewing of a regular defense dialog with the United States and NATO and urged Washington to join a moratorium on deploying intermediate-range nuclear weapons in Europe.
Ryabkov said this week that Russia would be otherwise be forced into a "confrontation" where it would have to deploy such missiles itself.
US ambassador meets with Ra'am head Abbas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2021 12:53 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 741 new cases, 80 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2021 09:36 AM
Strong typhoon approaches Philippines as tens of thousands evacuate
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 05:27 AM
Nine killed in private jet crash in Dominican Republic
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 03:22 AM
Biden nominates JFK's daughter Caroline to be ambassador to Australia
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 12:28 AM
Saudi-led coalition intercepts two Houthi missiles targeting Abha
By REUTERS
12/15/2021 10:10 PM
New York City bans natural gas in new buildings
By REUTERS
12/15/2021 10:03 PM
Stone-throwing attack leaves two lightly injured in Jordan Valley
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2021 09:30 PM
MK announces new law proposal to enact maternity leave for MKs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2021 08:44 PM
Ex-IDF military attaché to US and Canada dies at 85
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2021 07:33 PM
Lebanon minister orders deportation of Bahraini opposition members
By REUTERS
12/15/2021 05:51 PM
Iran to Gulf Arab states: Stop 'repetitive accusations' against Tehran
By REUTERS
12/15/2021 05:09 PM
Hamas delegation arrives in Beirut after funeral clashes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2021 02:27 PM
MDA begins COVID testing for Palestinians at Erez Crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2021 01:33 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 673 new cases, 84 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2021 09:41 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by