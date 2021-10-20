The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Russia, hosting Taliban at international conference, calls for Afghan aid

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 20, 2021 14:16
Russia called on Wednesday for international aid to support Kabul, as it hosted the Taliban at a major international conference on Afghanistan for the first time since the group took power in August.
Pakistan, China, Iran, India and former Soviet Central Asian states joined Taliban officials at the Moscow meeting. But the United States stayed away, citing technical reasons, while saying that it could attend such talks in the future.
“We are convinced that it is time to mobilize the resources of the international community to provide Kabul with effective financial humanitarian support, including to prevent a humanitarian crisis and reduce migration flows," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters before the meeting.
Russia's initiative in hosting the talks is part of an effort to boost its influence in the region after the United States withdrew its forces from Afghanistan and the Taliban took control of the country. Lavrov said he regretted the absence of the United States from the talks.
Moscow is mainly concerned about the risk of instability in Central Asia, and possible migrant flows and Islamist militant activity directed from Afghanistan.
“We call on the Taliban movement – and we discussed this with their distinguished delegation - to prevent the use of Afghanistan’s territory against third countries, most importantly neighbors," Lavrov said.
Russia fought its own disastrous war in Afghanistan in the 1980s and has close military and political ties with former Soviet Central Asian states that border Afghanistan.
FRIENDLY TONE
In his speech, Lavrov struck a noticeably conciliatory tone towards the Taliban government, which is still seeking international diplomatic legitimacy that would bolster its calls to unfreeze assets held in the West and let aid flow.
"We note the efforts undertaken by them to stabilize the military and political situation, to set up state institutions," Lavrov said. Moscow was satisfied with cooperation from the Afghan authorities to ensure the safety of Russians in Afghanistan and the smooth working of its embassy, he said.
Lavrov did not put figures on how much aid Afghanistan might need or how much Russia was willing to provide.
Lavrov said on the eve of the talks that Moscow was withholding recognition from the Taliban while waiting for them to fulfill promises they made when they took power, including on the political and ethnic inclusivity of the new government.
The Taliban have promised to safeguard the rights of women and minorities, but their interim cabinet includes only men, nearly all from the Pashtun ethnic group which makes up less than half the population, from which they draw most of their support.
Religious Zionist Party to visit Damascus Gate over 'loss of governance
Law to cancel women's IDF service defeated in Knesset
UNICEF confirms four children killed in Syria's Idlib attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 02:18 PM
Quota of Gazan merchants passing Erez Crossing to increase by 3,000
Five killed in blast inside Syrian army ammunition depot
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 01:20 PM
New York City to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all public employees
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 01:17 PM
4 Israelis arrested for scamming Germans for over €1 million
Kremlin says Putin will not fly to Glasgow for COP26
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 12:54 PM
Airplane makes emergency landing in Haifa
Capital of Ethiopia's Tigray hit by air strike for second time this week
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 11:11 AM
Syrian army shelling kills at least 11 civilians - witnesses
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 10:41 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 1,130 new cases, 1.2% positivity rate
Russia scrambles two fighter jets to escort US bombers over Black Sea
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 10:02 AM
Taliban praise suicide bombers, offer families cash and land
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 09:49 AM
Floods, landslides kill at least 43 people in Nepal
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 09:44 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by