The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Russia jails man for 13 years for trying to pass secrets to CIA

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 20, 2020 10:02
Russia has sentenced a man to 13 years in prison for trying to pass military secrets about Russia's Northern Fleet to the US Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
The FSB said in a statement that a court in Bryansk, southwest of Moscow, had found Yuri Eschenko guilty of state treason on Nov. 17 and sentenced him to 13 years in a high-security facility.
Eschenko pleaded guilty and said he regretted what he had done, the FSB said. Reuters could not immediately reach a lawyer for him.
Eschenko, working in the town of Severomorsk, had a job servicing radio-electronic systems used by the Northern Fleet's ships.
The FSB said he had copied secret documents related to weapons systems used by the Northern Fleet. He had done the copying from 2015 to 2017 with a view to selling the information on to a third party, it said.
In 2019, the FSB said he had made contact with the CIA. He was arrested in July by the FSB in the Bryansk region trying to hand over the state secrets, it said. 
Netanyahu returns to work after anesthetized medical exam
Coronavirus in Israel: 758 new cases on Thursday
Georgia says hand audit of ballots has not altered Biden's victory
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2020 02:29 AM
France wants international supervision in Nagorno-Karabakh
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2020 01:06 AM
Several injured in stabbing attack in German town, suspect arrested
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2020 12:20 AM
Suspicious of false positives, Clalit hospitals scrap Sofia testing kits
Biden says challenge to his election victory is "totally irresponsible"
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 11:56 PM
Jordan to open consulate in Western Sahara amid dispute
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 10:37 PM
Trump's vaccine team will not brief Biden administration
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 10:30 PM
US CDC reports 249,670 deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 10:28 PM
Netanyahu undergoing medical examination Friday, Gantz to fill in
Syria condemns US Secretary of State Pompeo's visit to 'occupied Golan'
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 08:48 PM
Verizon to sell news website HuffPost to BuzzFeed
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 08:19 PM
Israel added to England's safe travel list
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 07:28 PM
Blast strikes natural gas pipeline in Egypt’s North Sinai, witnesses say
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 07:24 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by