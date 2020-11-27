Russia lodges official protest with US over naval incident
By REUTERS
NOVEMBER 27, 2020 18:48
Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday that it had lodged an official protest with the United States over a naval incident in the Sea of Japan, which it said was a provocation designed to disturb the peace.
Russia had said on Tuesday that one of its warships had caught and chased off a U.S. destroyer operating illegally in its territorial waters in the Sea of Japan. The US Navy denied wrongdoing and accused Moscow of making excessive maritime claims.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com