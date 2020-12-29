The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Russia opens new criminal case against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 29, 2020 21:26
Russian state investigators said on Tuesday they had opened a new criminal case against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, accusing him of fraudulently spending public donations to organizations he controls on his personal needs.
The move is likely to be seen as the latest sign that the Kremlin does not want Navalny, who is convalescing in Germany, to return to Russia after what Berlin and other Western nations say was an attempt in August to murder him with a nerve agent.Navalny is one of President Vladimir Putin's leading critics and the Kremlin has said he is free to return home just like any other Russian citizen, something he has said he plans to do.
It has said it has seen no evidence he was poisoned however and has denied any involvement in the August incident which saw him collapse on a plane before being airlifted to Germany.
Russia's Investigative Committee, which looks into serious crimes, late on Tuesday accused Navalny and unnamed individuals of large-scale fraud, saying he and others had spent 356 million roubles ($4.81 million) donated to organizations he controls on their personal needs.
That, it said in a statement, included purchasing goods and services and covering personal expenses such as overseas trips.
Navalny responded to the case on Twitter, saying it was fabricated and looked like a hysterical action ordered by Putin.
He said he had predicted that the authorities would seek to jail him after failing to kill him.
The Kremlin earlier on Tuesday declined to comment on other potential legal action against Navalny.
Putin has said that media reports that Russian state security agents poisoned Navalny were part of a U.S.-backed plot to try to discredit him. He said Navalny was not important enough to be a target.
Russia’s prison service on Monday gave Navalny another potential legal headache in the form of a last minute ultimatum: Fly back from Germany at once and report early on Tuesday morning, or be jailed if you return after that deadline.
Navalny was unable to return in time.
The prison service said a suspended sentence in an earlier and separate theft case Navalny says was politically-motivated could be changed to a real jail term.


Tags Russia
Israel offers immediate assistance to Croatia after quake caused damage
US Senate to address Trump's request on stimulus checks - McConnell
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2020 07:30 PM
Sheffi Paz, 2 more indicted for breaking into asylum seeker kindergarten
American Airlines restarts US commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2020 06:14 PM
Iran to resume gas flows to Iraq after agreement reached on unpaid bills
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2020 06:11 PM
UAE reports 'limited number' of cases of new coronavirus variant
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2020 05:38 PM
MK Yael Ron Ben-Moshe swears in taking Shelah's place
Schools to open for K through 4 including in red and orange cities
Coronavirus in the IDF: 552 soldiers infected, 6,670 in quarantine
11 students and 2 teachers infected with coronavirus at Rehovot school
Two indicted for racially motivated crime against Arabs
14 Hebrew University students and faculty test positive for coronavirus
Almost 16,000 Israelis register as unemployed in past day
Edelstein orders Health Ministry to abolish coronavirus hotels
Germany's GNA Biosolutions offers new quick coronavirus test
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2020 03:04 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by