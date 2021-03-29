Russia reviews request to register one-shot Sputnik-Light vaccine

Russia's health ministry has received a formal application to register the one-shot Sputnik-Light version of its COVID-19 vaccine for use, the TASS news agency reported on Monday.Russia said last week that it had completed clinical trials for the slimmed-down vaccine, which it has cast as a possible temporary solution to help countries with high infection rates make the vaccine go further.Moscow has said that its two-dose Sputnik V vaccine will remain the main version used in Russia.Note: An earlier version of this report claimed the one-shot Sputnik-Light version had been approved and was corrected on Monday at 05:05 p.m.