Russia reports 26,097 new coronavirus cases, 562 deaths
By REUTERS
DECEMBER 8, 2020 10:17
Russia confirmed 26,097 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, including 5,232 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 2,515,009.Authorities said 562 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 44,159.
