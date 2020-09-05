The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Russia reports 5,205 new coronavirus cases

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2020 11:04
Russia reported 5,205 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, pushing its national tally to 1,020,310, the fourth largest in the world.
Authorities said 110 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 17,759.  
Ukraine sees record new coronavirus cases for second day in a row
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/05/2020 11:06 AM
Three Palestinians arrested after firing near IDF forces in Jenin
Name of teen who collapsed at Negev rave released: Ariel Yoav Tzafrir
Judge temporarily bans Detroit police from chokeholds, rubber bullets
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/05/2020 09:43 AM
India's crosses 4 million coronavirus cases with record surge
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/05/2020 09:41 AM
Mainland China reports 25 new COVID-19 cases Friday, vs 11 a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/05/2020 05:25 AM
Mexico records 6,196 new coronavirus cases, 522 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/05/2020 03:14 AM
Former Cook Islands leader dies of COVID-19 in New Zealand
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/05/2020 03:00 AM
Trump says US has to look into suspected poisoning of Putin critic Navaln
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/05/2020 01:16 AM
Brazil reports 50,163 coronavirus cases, 888 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/05/2020 01:12 AM
Saudi-Led coalition shoots down explosive drone over Yemen
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/05/2020 12:24 AM
Russia scrambles jets to escort US bombers over Black Sea
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/04/2020 10:46 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Costa Rica-Panama border region
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/04/2020 09:33 PM
Libya's oil corporation says military fired live rounds in Ras Lanuf port
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/04/2020 08:52 PM
France reports 8,975 new daily COVID-19 infections, setting a record high
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/04/2020 07:34 PM
