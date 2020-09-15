Russia reports 5,529 new coronavirus cases, 150 deaths
By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 10:48
Russia reported 5,529 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing its national tally to 1,073,849, the fourth largest in the world.Authorities said 150 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 18,785.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com