The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Russia reports 6,431 new coronavirus cases, 150 deaths

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 10:39
Russia on Wednesday reported 6,431 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its highest daily increase since July 13.
The authorities said 150 people had died in the day, bringing the official death toll to 19,799.
The new figures pushed Russia's national tally of cases to 1,122,241, the fourth-largest in the world.
