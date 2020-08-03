Russia reports more than 5,300 new coronavirus cases
By REUTERS
AUGUST 3, 2020 11:07
Russia reported 5,394 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, pushing its national tally to 856,264, the fourth largest in the world.Officials said 79 people had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 14,207.
