Russia says it will respond in kind to Slovakia's expulsion of diplomats
By REUTERS
AUGUST 10, 2020 21:03
Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday it will respond in kind to Slovakia's expulsion of Russian diplomats, RIA news agency reported.Slovakia has expelled three staff at the Russian embassy in Bratislava, the Slovak Foreign Ministry said.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com