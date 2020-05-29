Russia says Libya ceasefire in tatters, situation deteriorating

MOSCOW - Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday the situation in Libya was continuing to deteriorate and that a ceasefire there was in tatters, the RIA news agency reported.

The ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said outside help to players in the conflict had altered the balance of power on the ground in Libya, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russia is in contact with all sides in the conflict and will insist the conflict is resolved through diplomatic means, she was cited as saying.