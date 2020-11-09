Russia says one of its helicopters has been shot down over Armenia
By REUTERS
NOVEMBER 9, 2020 18:52
The Russian military said on Monday that one of its Mi-24 helicopters had been shot down over Armenia near the border with a region belonging to Azerbaijan, killing two crew members and injuring another.
The helicopter was downed using a man-portable air-defense system, the defense ministry said in a statement.
Russia's military base in Armenia is investigating to determine who was responsible for the downing of the helicopter, the statement said.
