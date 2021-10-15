The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Russia says Taliban confirms it will join Moscow talks next week

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 15, 2021 13:51
Representatives of the Taliban have confirmed they will take part in talks on Afghanistan in Moscow next week, Interfax news agency cited President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan as saying on Friday.
Clashes break out between Palestinians, Israeli security forces
Beirut blast probe: Lebanon judges reject calls for judge replacement
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 01:57 PM
Jerusalem man indicted for rape of minor relative
Coronavirus in the IDF: 829 new cases, 505 in quarantine
Israel Prize winner for theater Yosef Bar Yosef passes at 88
One dead in construction site accident in Myanmar
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 11:25 AM
Iran blames Israel for Beirut blast investigation killing of protesters
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 10:21 AM
Saudi foreign minister describes Iran talks as 'cordial,' 'exploratory'
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 10:03 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,325 new cases, 385 in serious condition
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits Solomon Islands
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 06:08 AM
US appeals court rules to keep Texas abortion ban in effect
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 05:54 AM
US commitment to Taiwan is 'rock solid', White House says
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/14/2021 11:48 PM
Advisor to Defense Committee head suspended over pic with pro-terrorist
IDF must act 'systematically and aggressively' against settler violence
Gov't approves NIS 85 million for firefighting stations in Arab towns
