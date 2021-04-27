Russia says US, NATO actions in Europe increase military threat -Ifax
By REUTERS
APRIL 27, 2021 11:40
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that actions by the United States and the transalantic NATO alliance in Europe were contributing to an increased military threat, the Interfax news agency reported.
Frictions around Russia's border with Ukraine have eased in recent days after Moscow ordered a withdrawal of some troops last week. Shoigu said that Russia would act as it saw fit to ensure security at its borders, Interfax reported.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056
Fax: 03-5613699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll
Free number 1-800-448-9291
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com