Russia scrambles fighter jet to escort NATO planes over Black Sea
By REUTERS
DECEMBER 7, 2020 20:02
Russia scrambled a Su-30 fighter jet to prevent one US and one French reconnaissance plane from crossing the Russian border, as they flew over neutral waters in the Black Sea, TASS news agency cited Russia's defense ministry as saying on Monday.
