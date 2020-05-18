The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Russia sets up mobile hospital at Siberian gold mine to fight coronavirus

By REUTERS  
MAY 18, 2020 15:33
Russia's defense ministry is setting up a mobile field hospital at the largest Siberian mine of the country's top gold producer, Polyus, to treat miners who contract the new coronavirus, the company said on Monday.
Russia produces dozens of metals for global markets and the decision to open the field hospital at the mine underlines its concern to maintain smooth production amid the pandemic.
The mobile field hospital will have the capacity to treat up to 1,100 people at the Olimpiada mine, which is located 550 km (342 miles) north of the city of Krasnoyarsk, Polyus said.
"The unit continues working, production processes are being carried out in a continuous mode," Polyus told Reuters.
Separately, Russia's defense ministry said it would send around 400 servicemen to set up and operate the field hospital, including 77 medical personnel.
Though the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia's remote metal mines remains relatively low, they have been increasing as more mines test their employees.
Polyus, which is controlled by Said Kerimov, son of Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov, started testing all its staff in the Krasnoyarsk region in April.
TESTING
Initial tests, which are yet to be confirmed by a second round of testing, showed 866 positive cases among employees of the Polyus Krasnoyarsk unit as of Monday, the TASS news agency reported. The company said it has tested 3,800 employees there so far.
That marks an increase from just 89 cases as of May 9, according to data from Russia's consumer health watchdog.
"The majority of the infected do not show any symptoms, they are isolated at the mine site," Polyus said.
The company is cooperating with the defense and emergency ministries and regional authorities to organize proper accommodation for infected people, it said. Testing at its mines in other regions has not brought any confirmed cases.
Russia now has the world's second highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the lung disease caused by the virus, after the United States, at 290,678, though its death rate of 2,722 is much lower than in some other countries.
Russia has imposed a partial quarantine to curb the spread of the coronavirus but companies with so-called continuous production cycles such as miners and farmers are exempt.
Polyus Krasnoyarsk is the company's largest unit and operates the mines of Olimpiada, Blagodatnoye and Titimukhta.
At the Olimpiada mine, miners work in rotational shifts. The next rotational team is now being quarantined in a regional hub before taking over at the mine, Polyus said.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
White House adviser: Trump administration ready for more coronavirus aid
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 03:44 PM
China's Xi says supports WHO-led probe when COVID-19 under control
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 02:44 PM
China will not send team to investigate death of Israel ambassador Du Wei
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/18/2020 02:16 PM
Indictment against man for inciting violence against Netanyahu
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/18/2020 01:43 PM
Indonesia reports 496 new coronavirus infections, 43 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 12:26 PM
Malaysia reports 47 new coronavirus cases with no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 12:17 PM
Coronavirus update: 3,335 active cases in Israel, 272 dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/18/2020 11:09 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.71 million, death toll crosses 312,800
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 10:54 AM
China says premature to immediately begin a COVID-19 investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 10:51 AM
Coronavirus outbreak suspected in south Tel Aviv
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/18/2020 10:34 AM
102 emergency phone line down, public asked to call 100 line instead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/18/2020 09:27 AM
Duma arson murderer convicted on 3 counts of murder
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/18/2020 09:13 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 342 to 174,697
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 09:12 AM
Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 09:10 AM
Coronavirus: Another teacher becomes infected, 35 kids in isolation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/18/2020 08:19 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by