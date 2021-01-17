The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

Russia should release Navalny immediately, senior Biden aide says

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 17, 2021 22:51
 Russia should immediately release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was detained on arrival in Moscow on Sunday after returning from Germany for the first time since his poisoning last summer, one of US President-elect Joe Biden's top aides said.
"Mr. Navalny should be immediately released, and the perpetrators of the outrageous attack on his life must be held accountable," Jake Sullivan, Biden's incoming White House national security adviser, said on Twitter. "The Kremlin's attacks on Mr. Navalny are not just a violation of human rights, but an affront to the Russian people who want their voices heard."
83 dead after militia attack in West Darfur - doctor's union
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2021 11:17 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: death toll passes 4,000
Three wounded by projectile fired from Yemen, Saudi civil defense says
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2021 10:20 PM
Polish PM calls on Russia for immediate release of Navalny
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2021 09:54 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: Nearly 4000 dead, 1,177 in serious condition
Netanya man found unconscious in his home, signs of violence on his body
Deputy A-G: Huldai lacks the authority to open Tel Aviv's cultural events
Government to convene on Tuesday to discuss coronavirus
Kremlin critic Navalny boards plane in Germany to fly to Russia
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2021 04:30 PM
Police disperse illegal celebrations at tent synagogue
US Vice president-elect Harris set to resign Senate seat on Monday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2021 03:19 PM
Russian freight ship sinks off Turkey's Black Sea coast - governor
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2021 01:11 PM
Gov't approves nomination of Kobi Shabtai as chief of police
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,772 active cases; 12,196 in home isolation
Police arrest suspect who allegedly assaulted police at lockdown barrier
