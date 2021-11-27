The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Russia spy chief says Ukraine invasion plan 'malicious' US propaganda

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 27, 2021 16:10
Russia has no plans to invade Ukraine and suggestions to the contrary are malicious US propaganda, Moscow's foreign intelligence chief said on Saturday.
US, NATO and Ukrainian officials have raised the alarm in recent weeks over what they say are unusual Russian troop movements near the border with Ukraine, suggesting that Moscow may be poised to launch an attack.
Russia has repeatedly said it is free to move its troops on its own territory and that such movements should not be a cause for concern.
"I need to reassure everyone. Nothing like this is going to happen," Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's foreign intelligence agency, said in an interview broadcast on state television, referring to comments on Russia's alleged invasion plans.
"Everything that is happening around this topic right now is of course malicious propaganda by the US State Department."
Naryshkin spoke a day after the State Department's top US diplomat for European affairs said all options were on the table in how to respond to Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine's border and that NATO would decide on the next move after consultations next week.
While US officials have voiced concerns about a possible Russian attack on Ukraine, Moscow has accused Washington, Kyiv and NATO of provocative and irresponsible behavior near its borders. 
At least 120 arrested after anti-regime demonstration in Isfahan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2021 03:30 PM
Coalition pressuring me to disclose Netanyahu talks - Mansour Abbas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2021 12:43 PM
Suspected Omicron cases found in Germany, Czech Republic
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 12:17 PM
IDF detains Palestinian vessel for crossing Gaza fishing zone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2021 08:37 AM
Gun violence sends Black Friday shoppers scurrying in NC, WA
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 07:06 AM
CDC says no cases of Omicron identified in US so far
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 05:23 AM
Two injured after car hits railway guardrail in Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2021 04:28 AM
Saudi-led coalition carries out strikes in Yemeni capital Sanaa
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 03:02 AM
New York governor declares 'disaster emergency' over rising COVID-19
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 02:42 AM
Dutch authorities: many passengers on SA flights likely have COVID
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 01:45 AM
At least 19 killed in bus crash in central Mexico
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 01:07 AM
Three killed in Kosovo bus shooting
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 12:32 AM
WTO postpones major meeting over COVID-19 concerns
By REUTERS
11/26/2021 11:31 PM
North Carolina shopping mall locked down after reports of gunshots
By REUTERS
11/26/2021 11:29 PM
Iran one month away from achieving nuclear weapon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2021 10:43 PM
