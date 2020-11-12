The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Russia targets French, German officials for sanctions over Navalny poisoning

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 12, 2020 13:32
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday said Russia would soon announce the retaliatory measures it has taken against senior French and German officials in tit-for-tat sanctions related to the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
Last month the European Union, pushed by France and Germany, imposed sanctions on top Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin over the poisoning. Russia has denied any involvement in the poisoning of Navalny, who received medical treatment in Germany.


