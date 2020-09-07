Russia to complete early-stage trials on 2nd COVID-19 vaccine on Sept. 30
By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 7, 2020 10:54
Russia will complete early-stage trials on a second potential COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Vector Institute on Sept. 30, the RIA news agency cited Russia's consumer health safety watchdog as saying on Monday.
