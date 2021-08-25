The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Russia to evacuate more than 500 citizens from Afghanistan

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 25, 2021 07:45
Russia will use four military transport aircraft to evacuate more than 500 citizens from Afghanistan, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Russian Defence Ministry.
"On August 25, by order from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Defence Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu organized the evacuation by military transport aircraft of over 500 citizens of the Russian Federation, CSTO member states (Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan) and Ukraine from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," Interfax cited the ministry's statement.
