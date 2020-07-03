The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Russia to reopen embassy in Libya, Ifax cites foreign minister

By REUTERS  
JULY 3, 2020 16:22
Russia has decided to reopen its embassy in Libya although its head will temporarily be based in neighbouring Tunisia, Interfax news agency cited Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Friday.
Libya has been split since 2014, with the internationally recognised government based in the capital, Tripoli, and the northwest while military leader Khalifa Haftar in the country's second city Benghazi rules the east.
Russia evacuated its diplomats from Libya in October 2013 after an armed faction attacked its embassy in Tripoli.
Lavrov, speaking at a meeting with the speaker of Libya's pro-Haftar eastern parliament Aguila Saleh, reiterated Russia's desire for a cessation of hostilities in Libya and the beginning of political dialogue.
"We took a decision to reopen the Russian embassy in Libya, which will at this stage be headed by Charge d'Affaires Jamshed Boltaev," he said. "He will temporarily be based in Tunisia, but I want to emphasise that his functions include representing Russia across all Libya's territory."
Lavrov also said a ceasefire in the Libyan conflict, proposed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi alongside Haftar in Cairo on June 6, could work alongside decisions taken at an international conference in Berlin regarding the situation in the North African country.  
Israel Police blocks roads in preparation for protests near PM's house
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/03/2020 04:10 PM
19 Sikh pilgrims killed in Pakistan when train collides with van
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 03:37 PM
Turkish court convicts four rights activists on terrorism-related charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 03:35 PM
Knesset intern tests positive for the coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/03/2020 03:24 PM
Haredi community uses coronavirus self-test kits to avoid quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/03/2020 02:26 PM
UN says it is 'alarmed' at arrests in Hong Kong, concerned at 'vague' law
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 12:35 PM
Philippines reports 1,531 new coronavirus cases, record increase
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 12:33 PM
Teaching aide in several Jerusalem preschools tests positive for COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/03/2020 12:20 PM
No official US approach to quiz Prince Andrew over Epstein, UK PM says
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 12:15 PM
Smotrich demands the dismissal of Ayman Odeh from Knesset
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/03/2020 11:25 AM
Russia reports 6,718 new coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 11:14 AM
England puts United States on 'red-list', will quarantine arrivals
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 11:09 AM
England to relax quarantine rules for around 50 countries
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 11:08 AM
Nesher Mayor says city inspectors won't be enforcing new restrictions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/03/2020 09:19 AM
Thailand reports 1 new coronavirus case, imported from abroad
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 08:22 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by