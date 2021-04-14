Russia: US plans for Afghan withdrawal violates Taliban deal
By REUTERS
APRIL 14, 2021 15:41
Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a US plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by September 11 violated an agreement with the Taliban and could lead to an escalation, the Interfax news agency reported.
US President Joe Biden plans to withdraw his country's remaining 2,500 troops from Afghanistan by September 11 - 20 years to the day after the al Qaeda attacks on US soil that triggered America's longest war, US officials said on Tuesday.
