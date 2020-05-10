The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Russian coronavirus cases above 200,000

By REUTERS  
MAY 10, 2020 11:56
The Russian authorities said on Sunday they had recorded 11,012 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 209,688.
Russia's coronavirus taskforce said 88 people had died in the past day, pushing the national death toll to 1,915.
Russian coronavirus cases overtook French and German infections this week to become the fifth highest in the world.
Singapore reports 876 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 23,336
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/10/2020 10:38 AM
30-year-old killed after falling in construction site
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/10/2020 10:07 AM
Three men arrested for selling drugs in Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/10/2020 09:55 AM
16-year-old arrested for sexual misconduct towards women in the street
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/10/2020 09:17 AM
Iran says ready to swap prisoners with U.S. without preconditions
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/10/2020 09:03 AM
27-year-old seriously injured after being shot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/10/2020 07:23 AM
China reports 14 new coronavirus cases, high-risk area resurfaces
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/10/2020 05:41 AM
US CDC reports 1,274,036 coronavirus cases, 77,034 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 10:53 PM
US to buy $3 b. worth of agricultural goods from farmers - Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 10:30 PM
Jerusalem Egged Line 44 halted Sunday in protest after attack on driver
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 05/09/2020 09:53 PM
Israel's coronavirus death toll rises to 247
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/09/2020 08:31 PM
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll and new cases fall
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 07:40 PM
Britons urged to cycle, walk to work when virus lockdown eased
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 07:38 PM
Trudeau warns early reopening could send Canada 'back into confinement'
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 07:37 PM
UK coronavirus death toll rises to 31,587
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 06:46 PM
