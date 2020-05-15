Russian coronavirus cases above 260,000

Russia's coronavirus case tally rose above 260,000 on Friday, cementing its status as the country with the second highest number of infections after the United States, as the city of Moscow began offering free antibody tests.

Russia's death toll rose by 113 overnight to reach 2,418, Russia's coronavirus task force said, while the case tally jumped by 10,598 to hit 262,843.

Moscow, the epicentre of Russia's outbreak, started mass antibody testing of residents on Friday to try to work out what portion of the population has already been infected and to identify infected people with no symptoms.

Sergei Sobyanin, Moscow's mayor, has promised over 200,000 such tests a day by the end of May, and said the program will help him decide how and when to ease lockdown measures which have forced many businesses to close.