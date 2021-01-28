The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Russian court rules that Kremlin critic Navalny must stay in jail

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 28, 2021 14:56
A Russian court on Thursday ordered Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to be kept in jail after rejecting an appeal against his detention, a decision that Navalny called predictable.
Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, was remanded in custody for 30 days on Jan. 18 after flying back to Russia for the first time since being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent in August.
A court at the time ordered him detained for alleged parole violations, which he denied. With various legal cases pending against him, Navalny, 44, could face years in jail. The West has called on Russia to release him and tens of thousands of Russians protested against his jailing on Saturday.
Addressing the presiding judge by video link from jail before the ruling, Navalny demanded to be released and railed against what he said were absurd allegations he said had been trumped up by Russia's authorities to sideline him for political reasons.
"We'll never allow ... these people to seize and steal our country. Yes, brute force is on your side now. You can...put me in handcuffs. (But) that will not continue forever," he said.
His lawyers said Navalny would appeal against the ruling to keep him in custody, the Interfax news agency reported.
After the ruling was handed down, Navalny said to the judge: "Everything was clear to me before the start of the court hearing, thank you."
Navalny's allies have called for new protests this weekend to demand his release. The authorities have said any demonstrations will be illegal and broken up.
India to introduce more locally made covid vaccines -PM Modi
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 03:38 PM
317 Israelis who received 2nd dose of COVID vaccine infected with virus
Kremlin critic Navalny says he has been denied proper access to lawyer
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 02:04 PM
Bahrain takes delivery of AstraZeneca vaccine from India
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 02:02 PM
Leumit to begin providing COVID vaccinations to foreign workers
Edelstein: Lifting lockdown now would be highly irresponsible
Student working at Knesset spokesperson's office infected with COVID
Oded Frid, director-general of LGBTQ+ Agudah, to run in Labor primaries
Yemen 'Arab Spring' unity torn asunder by hunger and war
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 11:31 AM
Syrian businessman Haswani denies links to Beirut blast chemicals
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 11:21 AM
Russia opens criminal case against ally of jailed Kremlin foe Navalny
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 10:32 AM
WHO-led team in Wuhan probing COVID origins leaves quarantine hotel
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 10:13 AM
English variant in 10% of French COVID-19 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 10:09 AM
Secretary of State Blinken says US committed to Israel's security
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 08:30 AM
Over 200,000 coronavirus vaccines administered on Wednesday
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by