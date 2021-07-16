Russian Defense Ministry website targeted by foreign cyberattack

"The official website of the Russian Ministry of Defense on the Internet was subjected to a DDoS attack, as a result of which some users may experience difficulties in accessing its content," the ministry said, according to TASS.

The ministry added that the source of the attack came from outside Russia. The site has been restored.

The computer security service of the Defense Ministry stated that "No violations in the operability of the software and technical infrastructure of the website of the Russian Defense Ministry have been allowed."

