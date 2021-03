"There are no relations with the European Union as an organization. The entire infrastructure of these relations has been destroyed by unilateral decisions made by Brussels," Larov said while meeting his counterpart in China.

The statement came in response in response to a series of EU sanctions on Russian officials over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

China has also the subject of recent EU sanctions, over alleged genocide against its Uighur minority.

