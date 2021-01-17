Russian freight ship sinks off Turkey's Black Sea coast - governor

ANKARA - A Russian freight ship has sunk off the coast of Turkey's Black Sea province of Bartin, the local governor was cited as saying by state media on Sunday, adding that rescuers were working to save some 15 crew members stranded at sea.Bartin Governor Sinan Guner said the dry cargo ship sank off the coast of the Inkumu region, adding there were no reports of casualties, according to the state-owned Anadolu news agency. The cause of the incident was not immediately clear."We will start the rescue operations of the approximately 15 crew members stuck on three lifeboats," Guner said. "There are no reports of casualties or of the lifeboats sinking right now. Weather conditions are poor, rescue teams are also struggling to go out," he was cited as saying.No further details were immediately available.