Russian serviceman killed in Syria's Homs province

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 22:35
A Russian serviceman was killed in a blast targeting an armored vehicle within a humanitarian convoy in Syria's Homs province, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Thursday, citing the Russian defense ministry.
Three minors arrested for attacking bus driver in West Bank
UN warns Afghanistan needs money to prevent total breakdown
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2021 11:45 PM
US says it had good, productive talks on Iran with Russia
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2021 10:27 PM
Violation of COVID-19 quarantine will lead to criminal charges
US Justice Department sues Texas after abortion ban imposed
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2021 09:45 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 2,962 infected
US Federal workers' union suggests will accept Biden vaccine mandate
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2021 08:25 PM
Rabbis sign letter in support of Jewish supremacist organization
Israel, Mekong River nations sign cooperation accord amid water crisis
Gulf Air to launch Bahrain-Israel flights twice per week
Bar Lev to form commission of inquiry into Gilboa prison escape
False complaint filed against senior justice system official - report
Schiff presses Facebook, Amazon on efforts to curb vaccine misinformatio
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2021 05:26 PM
Xi says China to donate 100m. vaccine doses to developing countries
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2021 05:17 PM
Iranian, Qatari ministers meet amid Iran-US tensions
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2021 04:50 PM
