Russian serviceman killed in Syria's Homs province
By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 22:35
A Russian serviceman was killed in a blast targeting an armored vehicle within a humanitarian convoy in Syria's Homs province, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Thursday, citing the Russian defense ministry.
