Russian space agency calls Trump's reaction to SpaceX launch 'hysteria'

Russia's space agency criticised US President Donald Trump's "hysteria" about the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from US soil in nine years, but also said on Sunday it was pleased there was now another way to travel into space.SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, on Saturday launched two Americans into orbit from Florida en route to the International Space Station (ISS), a landmark mission that ended Russia's monopoly on flights there.Trump, who observed the launch, said the United States had regained its place as the world's leader in space, that US astronauts would soon land on Mars, and that Washington would soon have "the greatest weapons ever imagined in history."NASA had had to rely on Roscosmos, Russia's space agency, to get to the ISS since its final space shuttle flight in 2011, and Trump hailed what he said was the end of being at the mercy of foreign nations.The US success will potentially deprive Roscosmos, which has suffered corruption scandals and a number of malfunctions, of the lucrative fees it charged to take US astronauts to the ISS."The hysteria raised after the successful launch of the Crew Dragon spacecraft is hard to understand," Vladimir Ustimenko, spokesman for Roscosmos, wrote on Twitter after citing Trump's statement."What has happened should have happened long ago. Now it's not only the Russians flying to the ISS, but also the Americans. Well that's wonderful!"