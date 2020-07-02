The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Russia's coronavirus case tally passes 660,000

By REUTERS  
JULY 2, 2020 10:56
Russia on Thursday reported 6,760 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its nationwide tally to 661,165.
The authorities said 147 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 9,683.
UK will ditch travel quarantine for 75 countries, Daily Telegraph says
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 10:53 AM
At least 50 dead in landslide at Myanmar jade mine
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 10:49 AM
India's tally of coronavirus infections crosses 600,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 10:47 AM
Tokyo confirms more than 100 coronavirus cases on Thursday
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 10:46 AM
Coronavirus: 966 new patients in the past day, 324 dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/02/2020 10:45 AM
Arab-Israeli becomes 322 coronavirus death in Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/02/2020 10:37 AM
Iran's Natanz nuclear facility damaged in 'incident'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/02/2020 10:19 AM
Central Tel Aviv road blocked by social workers protest
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/02/2020 09:28 AM
Body of 20-year-old man found in Jerusalem forest
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/02/2020 08:01 AM
US coronavirus cases rise more than 48,000 to set new daily record
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 03:33 AM
Mexico coronavirus death toll hits 28,510, exceeding Spain
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 03:21 AM
China reports three new coronavirus cases in mainland on July 1
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 03:20 AM
Pelosi calls for sanctions on Russia over bounty reports
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 01:04 AM
Brazil coronavirus death toll passes 60,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 12:59 AM
US House passes to put sanctions on Chinese banks over Hong Kong
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 12:58 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by