Russia's coronavirus case tally passes the half million mark

By REUTERS  
JUNE 11, 2020 11:19
Russia on Thursday reported 8,779 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its nationwide infection tally to 502,436.
Officials said 174 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the official national death toll to 6,532
Coronavirus deaths in Israel rise to 300
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/11/2020 10:40 AM
Stabbing incident at Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/11/2020 10:02 AM
Gantz instructs Defense Ministry to nominate soldier's commissioner
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/11/2020 09:47 AM
Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 08:58 AM
US could reach 200,000 coronavirus deaths in September, expert says
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 05:29 AM
Mexico confirms 4,883 coronavirus cases in new daily record
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 04:07 AM
Pence: no rise in US coronavirus cases seen yet due to protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 02:03 AM
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 40,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 01:58 AM
Pelosi urges Congress to remove Confederate statues from US Capitol
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 01:04 AM
35-year-old man critically wounded in Haifa shooting
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 06/11/2020 12:20 AM
Raanana kindergarten closed after child's mother diagnosed with COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/11/2020 12:10 AM
1,058 IDF soldiers in quarantine, with 26 active infections
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 06/10/2020 11:35 PM
Guards who shot Sheba stabber to be interrogated under caution - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/10/2020 08:31 PM
Coronavirus update: 18,355 people have been infected - up 175 from Tuesday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/10/2020 08:30 PM
David Friedman to meet Netanyahu, Gantz, Ashkenazi on annexation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/10/2020 07:46 PM
