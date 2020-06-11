Russia's coronavirus case tally passes the half million mark
By REUTERS
JUNE 11, 2020 11:19
Russia on Thursday reported 8,779 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its nationwide infection tally to 502,436.Officials said 174 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the official national death toll to 6,532
