Russia's coronavirus case tally rises to more than 423,000
By REUTERS
JUNE 2, 2020 10:47
Russia reported 8,863 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing its nationwide tally to 423,741, the world's third highest reported total.The death toll rose to 5,037 after authorities said 182 people had died in the last 24 hours.
