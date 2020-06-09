Russia's coronavirus cases pass 485,000

Russia reported 8,595 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the number of infections nationwide to 485,253.The authorities said that 171 people had died from the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 6,142.
