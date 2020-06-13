Russia's coronavirus cases pass 520,000

MOSCOW - Russia on Saturday reported 8,706 new coronavirus cases, bringing its cumulative infection tally to 520,129.The authorities said 114 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, raising the official national death toll to 6,829.
