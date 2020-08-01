The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Russia's coronavirus death toll exceeds 14,000

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 1, 2020 10:49
MOSCOW - Russia reported 95 new deaths from the novel coronavirus on Saturday, pushing its national tally to 14,058.
Officials also reported 5,462 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, pushing the country's tally to 845,443. 


Moscow denies links between Belarus opposition and Russian mercenaries
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2020 01:13 PM
Tokyo reports record 472 new coronavirus cases on Saturday - NHK
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2020 09:15 AM
IDF detains Gaza man who attempted to cross border into Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/01/2020 07:46 AM
Egypt reports lowest coronavirus daily figure since May 3
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2020 07:39 AM
Seven killed, including state lawmaker, as two planes collide in Alaska
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2020 03:20 AM
US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg discharged from hospital
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2020 12:11 AM
Iraq prime minister calls early election for June 6, 2021
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 10:41 PM
Trump says looking at options on TikTok, including possible ban
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 09:30 PM
9-year-old child injured by stray bullet in east Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/31/2020 08:17 PM
Trump doesn't want to delay 2020 election, worried about mail-in ballots
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 06:26 PM
First Amendment group files new suit against Trump over blocked Twitter users
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 06:00 PM
US to have permanent troop presence in Poland as defense pact agreed
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 05:38 PM
Protesters in Jerusalem, Caesarea call on Netanyahu to resign
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/31/2020 05:03 PM
Russia pledges reciprocal steps after EU sanctions for alleged cyberattacks
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 04:29 PM
20-year-old woman found dead in Wadi Qelt, West Bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/31/2020 03:29 PM
