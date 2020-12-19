The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Russia's COVID-19 deaths surpass 50,000

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 19, 2020 18:36
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia surpassed 50,000 on Saturday as the country continues to fight stubbornly high numbers of new infections daily.
Russia's official coronavirus task force said that 585 people had died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the country's official death toll to 50,347. The country also recorded 28,209 new infections, bringing the national tally to 2,819,429.
The authorities in Moscow, which reported 6,459 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, said they raided bars that had been in violation of an order to remain closed between 11pm and 6am until Jan. 15 to contain the virus.
Footage broadcast on local television showed city inspectors and riot police forcing open the door of a bar in central Moscow using a mallet and a crowbar. The authorities said the establishment had continued to serve customers clandestinely after hours, in violation of city rules.
"The situation remains difficult," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin was quoted as saying by RIA news agency late on Friday.
"The number of (COVID-19) patients in hospitals is approaching 13,000, many of them are seriously ill."
Russia rolled out the Sputnik V vaccine to medics and other frontline workers in Moscow earlier this month, and more than 200,000 people have already been vaccinated.
Data published this week found Sputnik V, which Russian regulators approved in August after less than two months of human testing, to be 91.4% effective.
Moderna, McKesson and US Army general begin rolling out new COVID vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2020 07:43 PM
Lionel Messi equals Pele's record of 643 goals for a single club
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2020 07:40 PM
Italy reports 553 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, 16,308 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2020 06:43 PM
Britain reports 27,052 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2020 06:15 PM
All countries designated red starting Sunday, Health Ministry confirms
Coronavirus commissioner tours Reina as village's infection rate climbs
Nine people killed in hospital fire in southeast Turkey
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2020 12:39 PM
French President Macron's condition is 'stable', presidency says
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2020 12:19 PM
Biden to introduce team tasked with ambitious climate agenda on Saturday
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2020 11:27 AM
India passes grim milestone of 10 mln coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2020 06:36 AM
Trump signs stopgap government funding bill to avoid midnight shutdown
US Senate OKs stopgap funding bill to avoid gov't shutdown, sends to Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2020 02:07 AM
25-year-old man shot and killed in Baqa al-Gharbiyye
Boeing 'inappropriately coached' pilots in 737 MAX testing - US Senate
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2020 01:00 AM
US House passes two-day extension of government funding to avoid shutdown
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2020 12:18 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by