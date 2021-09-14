The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Putin criticizes foreign forces in Syria at Kremlin meet with Assad

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 08:08
Foreign forces being deployed in Syria without a decision by the United Nations are a hindrance to its consolidation, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Bashar al-Assad, the president of the Middle Eastern nation on Monday.
The Kremlin said the comments came during a meeting of the two men in the Russian capital after Putin congratulated Assad on his win in Syria's presidential election.
"Terrorists had sustained a very serious damage, and the Syrian government, headed by you, controls 90% of the territories," Putin said, according to a Kremlin statement.
Russian support has helped Assad win back nearly all the territory lost to rebels who tried to overthrow him during the civil war that began in 2011.
Assad, whose last meeting in Moscow with Putin was in 2015, thanked the Russian leader for humanitarian aid to Syria and for his efforts to halt the "spread the terrorism."
He lauded what he called a success of Russian and Syrian armies in "liberating occupied territories" of Syria. He also described as "antihuman" and "illegitimate" the sanctions some nations imposed on Syria.
Japan, US, and S.Korea met after N.Korea missile test
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/14/2021 06:11 AM
Biden to host leaders of Australia, India, Japan at White House next wee
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/14/2021 01:12 AM
UK PM Johnson's mother dies aged 79
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/14/2021 12:59 AM
Cyber arms firm exploits new Apple vulnerability, affects most versions
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/13/2021 10:28 PM
Milk, poultry shortages expected during holidays
Firefighters battling spreading wildfire in Gush Etzion
Egyptian national airline to fly directly to TLV - report
Man arrested for telling a woman he would rape her
Coronavirus in the IDF: 2,706 personnel infected
Holon Municipality architect: the landlords are to blame
Alert activated due to possible terror attack in Jezreel Valley
Tiberias residents evacuated after report of cracks in the building
Coronavirus in Israel: 7,686 new cases, 691 serious cases
Lebanon to receive over 1 billion dollars from the IMF
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/13/2021 10:28 AM
16 injured in bus crash in southern Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by