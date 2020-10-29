The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Ruth Calderon to be WZO president

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 29, 2020 17:20
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid appointed former MK and Bible scholar Dr Ruth Calderon to be World Zionist Organization president on Thursday.
Calderon will be the first president of the WZO in decades and the first woman to hold any president or chair post in any Zionist institution.Calderon is an educator and Talmud scholar working to promote Hebrew, Israeli, and Jewish culture, to cultivate the study of Torah in the secular world, and to create a liberal, humanistic public space that is rich in culture.
She served in the 19th Knesset as a Member of Knesset for the Yesh Atid party and as deputy speaker of the Knesset.
Ruth founded Beit Midrash Elul in Jerusalem and Alma – Home for Hebrew Culture in Tel Aviv. She also served as the head of the culture and education department of the National Library of Israel.
In recognition of her work, Ruth was awarded the AVI CHAI Prize for Jewish Education, the Samuel Rothberg Prize for Jewish Education, and honorary doctorates from Brandeis University, the Jewish Theological Seminary, the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College, and Hebrew College in Boston.
Calderon holds a master's degree and doctorate in Talmud from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. She is a graduate of Cohort 1 of the Mandel School for Educational Leadership.
Coronavirus: Spain enters 6-month state of emergency to tackle pandemic
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/29/2020 05:18 PM
Jewish Agency head: Corbyn's disregard for fighting antisemitism clear
Nagorno-Karabakh says its military death toll rises to 1,166
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/29/2020 04:35 PM
Coronavirus: Moderna readies for vaccine candidate launch
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/29/2020 02:38 PM
Putin: Russia's coronavirus vaccine is effective; mulls mass vaccinations
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/29/2020 02:16 PM
French police shoot armed man near Avignon who shouted 'Allahu Akbar'
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/29/2020 01:05 PM
Coronavirus: Iran reports 8,293 cases, 399 deaths in one day
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/29/2020 12:56 PM
Defense Ministry Director of Security Nir Ben Moshe announces retirement
Azerbaijan hands over the bodies of 30 soldiers to Armenia
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/29/2020 12:37 PM
Light aircraft crashes into water near Poleg Beach
Nagorno-Karabakh says its military death toll rises to 1,119
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/29/2020 08:40 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 688 new cases on Wednesday
Microsoft detects cyberattacks from Iran-linked actor
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/29/2020 02:32 AM
Two men shot in Lod, one in serious condition
US alerts citizens in UAE, Saudi Arabia amid terrorism concerns
