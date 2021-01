MK Gideon Sa'ar "will not rule out or endorse coalition partners in advance," he told Army Radio Thursday morning in response to Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman's call to rule out a coalition with ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism.Sa’ar announced in December that he was leaving Likud and forming a new party that he will use to run for prime minister, naming his party "New Hope."